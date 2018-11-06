BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Maryland Democrats are seeking to ride in a big blue wave Tuesday night.

On the line in the midterm elections is control of Congress, and in Maryland, there are eight U.S. House seats up for grabs, and one in the Senate.

Democrats as a whole need 218 seats in the House to regain control, and here in Maryland, candidates like incumbents Rep. Dutch Ruppersberger, D-2nd District, and Sen. Ben Cardin (D), are confident they will keep their seats blue.

Both incumbents said they are also keeping an eye out on other big races nationally.

In Anne Arundel County, Cardin and Ruppersberger are joining forces on Election Day, making one last push to sway voters at the polls.

Both men are up for re-election, and both are confident they will win.

However, during the midterms, they said it’s not about the lone win. With control of Congress on the line- they are both keeping close tabs on close races across the country.

Ruppersberger said he is watching all of them.

“You need to go into a situation confident but you have to make sure you work til the end if you want to get to the end game that you’re seeking,” Ruppersberger said. “I’m a Democrat, I’m going to my party during the election, but when the election is over, we’re working together, that’s my style and it always has been,”

Cardin said the Texas senate race is another he’s keeping tabs on between Democrat Beto O’Rourke and Republican Ted Cruz, as well as the tight gubernatorial races in both Florida and Georgia.

“We’re watching closely the matter in which Georgia conducts its election. On the Senate, we have key races, in Democratic-held seats in Missouri and Florida and in Montana and Indiana,” Cardin said.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook