PASADENA, Md. (AP) — A noose has been found in a bathroom stall at a middle school in a Maryland district where several racist incidents have been reported this calendar year.

News outlets cite a letter from Chesapeake Middle School Principal Michael Dunn saying the noose made of toilet paper was found tied to a metal beam inside a boys’ bathroom stall on Nov. 1. Dunn says authorities believe the individual responsible has been identified, but an Anne Arundel County police investigation is ongoing.

The discovery of the noose came less than a week after “Kill All Blacks” was found on a counselling sign-up sheet at Chesapeake High School, the latest of several such racist incidents at the high school.

Dunn says the noose is contrary to Anne Arundel County Public Schools’ inclusion push.

