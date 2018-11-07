BALTIMORE, Md. (WJZ) — A man previously arrested on gun charges was found with another gun and drugs during a Tuesday investigation by the Baltimore Police Department.

Officers were investigating in the 1100 block of East North Ave., where they found 21-year-old Deondre Brown.

Brown was reportedly found with a gun and drugs.

A loaded handgun with a destroyed serial number was recovered during the search, along with cocaine, marijuana, Oxycodone, and cash.

Brown, who is prohibited from possessing a firearm, was taken to Central Booking where he’s currently waiting to see a court commissioner.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook