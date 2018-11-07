ELECTION CONNECTIONLive Election Results From Maryland
  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    2:00 PMThe Talk
    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMWJZ News @ 4PM
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Baltimore, Local TV

BALTIMORE, Md. (WJZ) —  A man previously arrested on gun charges was found with another gun and drugs during a Tuesday investigation by the Baltimore Police Department.

Officers were investigating in the 1100 block of East North Ave., where they found 21-year-old Deondre Brown.

deondre brown Baltimore Police Arrest Repeat Offender Found With Gun, Drugs

Photo Courtesy of The Baltimore Police Department

Brown was reportedly found with a gun and drugs.

A loaded handgun with a destroyed serial number was recovered during the search, along with cocaine, marijuana, Oxycodone, and cash.

seized gun and drugs Baltimore Police Arrest Repeat Offender Found With Gun, Drugs

Photo Courtesy of The Baltimore Police Department

Brown, who is prohibited from possessing a firearm, was taken to Central Booking where he’s currently waiting to see a court commissioner.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s