BALTIMORE (WJZ) — It has been a part of Baltimore for more than 200 years, and now the Broadway Market is undergoing a long-promised renovation after being mostly vacant for ten years.

“These properties have been sitting mostly vacant for the last ten years in the heart of this important historic community, we should not be in the business of having a public market dragging down a community. So instead we are investing $3 million dollars plus in this market to bring it back to life,” said Kirby Fowler, board chair of the Public Markets Corporation.

Eleven vendors will open in the north shed of the market, focused on local foods and coffee. There will be new offerings from Baltimore’s Taharka Brothers Ice Cream and Connie’s Chicken and Waffles.

“Words can’t describe how exciting it is to be here, being a part of the Public Markets means a lot to us, we’re currently at Lexington Market and Charles Plaza and now we’ll be able to spread some of our love, joy and food to other parts of town,” said Khari Parker, co-owner of Connie’s Chicken and Waffles.

A crab house called Choptank from the Atlas Restaurant Group will open in the market’s south shed, Mayor Catherine Pugh was on hand for Wednesday morning’s announcement and a hard hat tour of the market.

“This is really a great day for our Public Markets Corporation, the Fells Point Community and Baltimore City,” Pugh said.

If all goes according to schedule, the North end of the Broadway Market will open in February of next year. The South end is expected to open a short time later.

