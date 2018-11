BALTIMORE COUNTY, Md. (WJZ) — A 75-year-old woman is dead after being trapped in a house fire in Randallstown.

The fire is at a home in the 9800 block of Winands Rd.

A rescue assignment was requested for someone possibly trapped inside, but the person inside later died.

Neighbors say they heard an explosion and then saw flames.

A house fire kills a 75 year old woman in Randallstown. Neighbors say they heard an explosion & then saw flames. #WJZ pic.twitter.com/BLpxMHhCOk — Alex DeMetrick WJZ (@ADemetrickWJZ) November 7, 2018

It is not yet known if there were any other injuries reported.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook