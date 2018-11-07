BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A hazmat incident closed a portion of Ellicott Dr. in southwest Baltimore Wednesday afternoon.

The Baltimore City Fire Department got a call just after 2 p.m. about hazmat in the 800 block of Ellicott Dr.

Contractors were in the area working on the railroad tracks when they struck a large gas main.

Workers were evacuated, and CSX had to shut down the railroad tracks in the area.

No injuries were reported, and no nearby homes were evacuated.

BGE headed to the scene to investigate and turn off the gas.

Hazmat crews remain on scene.

#BCFD on scene at 300blk of Edmondson Ave. for a gas leak. Media Staging at Longwood & Edmondson Ave. @ChiefNilesRFord @MayorPugh50 pic.twitter.com/ocKGbPMpHz — Baltimore Fire (@BaltimoreFire) November 7, 2018

