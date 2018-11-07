ELECTION CONNECTIONLive Election Results From Maryland
Filed Under:Murder

ELKTON, Md. (AP) — A Maryland man is accused of killing a man who owed him money and the man’s daughter.

News outlets report 38-year-old Erik John McNeely was arrested Tuesday on charges including first-degree murder. Elkton police Captain Joseph Zurolo says 38-year-old Derrick Smith and 22-year-old Tayonna Russ were shot to death in May 2015 inside their Elkton home.

He says investigators discovered Smith owed money to McNeely, who unsuccessfully tried to collect the cash several times. Police say McNeely finished watching the Manny Pacquiao vs. Floyd Mayweather boxing match that night and drove to Smith’s home, where he then shot Smith. Police believe Smith’s daughter was caught in the crossfire.

It’s unclear if McNeely has a lawyer.

