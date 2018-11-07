ELECTION CONNECTIONLive Election Results From Maryland
By Marty Bass
Filed Under:Marty Bass Weather Blog

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — It was a beautiful sunset last night, just what we needed after two days of, to be nice about it,..”crud.” A water clear sunrise this day and now warm sunshine through the afternoon. I don’t know what is a bigger win, no more political robo calls or no rain. Darn close.

Today we will be in the mid 60’s with cooler temps on the way the next few days. Still looking for a chilly weekend but the overnight low on Saturday has been raised from 29° to 32°. A small seasonal victory. And just like no more political robo calls, another small victory, we’ll take it. Now I can get back to robo calls trying to get me to pay back those student loans I never took out.

MB!

