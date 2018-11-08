MAUGANSVILLE, Md. (WJZ) — Police arrested a man connected to a 2017 murder case after he led officers on a car chase from Pennsylvania to Maryland with his 3-year-old daughter in the car.

The Hagerstown Police Department was monitoring several locations on Wednesday for wanted suspect, 42-year-old Raymond Trotman.

Police say Trotman was wanted in connection with the Sept. 11, 2017 murder of 19-year-old Desean Que McNair, who was found with a gunshot wound in a hallway of the Garden Plaza Hotel.

Officers spotted Trotman in Greencastle, Pennsylvania, at 7 p.m. and tried to arrest him. Trotman fled in the car he was driving, leading officers into Maryland.

The chase ended after Trotman crashed his car in the 13000 block of Maugansville Rd, and he was arrested by officers at the scene.

After his arrest, officers found that Trotman had his 3-year-old daughter in the car during the pursuit. She was uninjured but taken to a hospital as a precaution before being released to her mother.

Trotman was treated for minor injuries at a hospital as well, before being released back into police custody and taken to the Washington County Detention Center, where he is being held without bond.

He is charged with first-and-second-degree murder, first-and-second-degree assault, reckless endangerment, handgun on person and other related firearm violations. He also faces further charges for the police chase.

