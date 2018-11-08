BALTIMORE, Md. (WJZ) — A federal grand jury has indicted three local men after authorities seized 20 kilograms of fentanyl, which is enough to kill more than one and a half times the population of Maryland.

According to the indictment unsealed on Oct. 30, Nevone McCrimmon, 47, William Elijah, 51, and Terrance Mobley, 50, are all said to be high-ranking members of a Baltimore-based drug trafficking organization with ties to the Sinaloa and Tijuana Mexican drug cartels.

Starting in fall 2017, McCrimmon, Elijah, and Mobley were said to have regularly met with a courier from Miami to deliver large sums of cash in exchange for kilograms of drugs.

Court documents show that the narcotics would be delivered by the cartel to a contact in Ventura County, California, and then shipped to Maryland.

So far, 20 kilograms of fentanyl and more than $500,000 have been seized in the investigation.

“Fentanyl is one of the most lethal threats facing Maryland right now. As little as two milligrams of fentanyl can be a lethal dose, and the 20 kilograms of fentanyl seized in this case to date is enough to kill 10 million people—more than one and a half times the population of Maryland,” said Maryland U.S. Attorney Robert K. Hur.

McCrimmon, Elijah, and Mobley each face at least 10 years in prison and could potentially be sentenced to life in prison.

