BALTIMORE, Md (WJZ) — Police are investigating a Thursday afternoon shooting that left a man hospitalized in southwest Baltimore.

BPD officers were called to the 4900 block of Williston Street at 1:29 p.m. for a reported shooting where they found a 29-year-old man suffering from gunshot wounds.

The man was taken to an area hospital for treatment.

Anyone with information is asked to contact detectives at 410-396-2221 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup.

