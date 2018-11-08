BREAKING13 Killed, Including Deputy And Gunman, At California Bar
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — It’s been a record setting year for rainfall in our region, and this week set another benchmark for Baltimore.

Following the rain on Monday and Tuesday, measurements at BWI Airport show 2018 is now the third wettest year ever recorded for Charm City.

So far, there’s been 60 inches of precipitation recorded, and with just under two months to go, we’re only two inches away from the all time record for Baltimore.

