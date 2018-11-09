BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A new assessment shows they are safer now than they were six months ago.

Leap-Frog Group did the research, with Maryland ranked 38th of all states for safety, with 20 percent of hospitals receiving the highest grade of “A”.

This fall, Maryland had eight hospitals that receiving “A” grades, including five in the Baltimore area.

No Maryland hospitals received failing “F” grades.

Find the complete list here.

