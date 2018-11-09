BALTIMORE, Md. (WJZ) — The Maryland Transportation Authority urges motorists to avoid I-895 and the Baltimore Harbor Tunnel due to major construction impacts happening this month through 2021.

The roadwork is a part of the MDTA’s $189 million I-895 Bridge Project to replace the 60-year-old bridge north of the Harbor Tunnel.

Beginning Nov. 27, northbound I-895 and Exit 10/Holabird Avenue will be completely closed. Two-way traffic will operate on southbound I-895 with one lane going in each direction.

Additionally, the northbound Harbor Tunnel will be closed for 60 days in spring 2019.

In spring 2020, southbound I-895 will be closed. Two-way traffic will operate on northbound I-895 with one lane going in each direction. The southbound Harbor Tunnel will be closed for 60 days during this time.

The MDTA expects that normal operations will be restored by spring 2021 with all lanes open on north and southbound I-895. The Bridge Project is expected to be completed by summer 2021.

Motorists are urged by the MDTA to avoid I-895 and use I-695 and I-95 as alternative routes during the construction.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook