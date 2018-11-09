  • WJZ 13On Air

BALTIMORE, Md. (WJZ) — The Maryland Transportation Authority urges motorists to avoid I-895 and the Baltimore Harbor Tunnel due to major construction impacts happening this month through 2021.

The roadwork is a part of the MDTA’s $189 million I-895 Bridge Project to replace the 60-year-old bridge north of the Harbor Tunnel.

Beginning Nov. 27, northbound I-895 and Exit 10/Holabird Avenue will be completely closed. Two-way traffic will operate on southbound I-895 with one lane going in each direction.

Additionally, the northbound Harbor Tunnel will be closed for 60 days in spring 2019.

In spring 2020, southbound I-895 will be closed. Two-way traffic will operate on northbound I-895 with one lane going in each direction. The southbound Harbor Tunnel will be closed for 60 days during this time.

image003 Major Roadwork To Impact Traffic On I 895 From Now Until 2021

The MDTA expects that normal operations will be restored by spring 2021 with all lanes open on north and southbound I-895. The Bridge Project is expected to be completed by summer 2021.

Motorists are urged by the MDTA to avoid I-895 and use I-695 and I-95 as alternative routes during the construction.

