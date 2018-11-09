OWINGS MILLS, Md. (WJZ) — Ruth’s Closet in Owings Mills has re-opened after a five-week renovation and expansion.

The store sells clothes at bargain prices to raise money for House of Ruth Maryland.

“I seriously doubt you could find the luxury brands, the designer brands, that we have at a lower price anywhere including consignment,” said Kathleen Williams, manager of Ruth’s Closet.

The House of Ruth Maryland has been helping victims of intimate partner violence for more than 40 years.

“We have a shelter. We do counseling. We have legal services. All for victims of domestic violence,” said Jen Talbert, social enterprise manager of House of Ruth Maryland. “I think there’s been an increase in awareness and that’s part of our mission as well, to make people more aware of what they’re seeing.”

From boots to shoes, coats to jewelry, and handbags, designers including Armani, Burberry, and Ralph Lauren, and now there’s a three-way mirror in the newly renovated store.

“We have an amazing three-way mirror,” said Talbert. “It was donated by ‘The Bead’ when the owners of that store retired. We didn’t have one before and everyone is loving it.

Last year, sales form Ruth’s Closet raised $149,000 for House of Ruth Maryland. Dozens of volunteers help make the store successful.

“The people you see here- The people who are so attentive to our customers are all volunteers,” said Williams. “So those volunteers are really dedicated to our cause.

“Ruth’s closet is located on the lower level of the Valley Village Shopping Center on Reisterstown Road, just around the corner from Lenny’s Delicatessen, an Owings Mills landmark.

The store is open Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Saturdays 10 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. and Thursdays 10 p.m. – 6 p.m.

For more information, visit the House of Ruth Maryland website.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook