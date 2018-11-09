BALTIMORE CO., Md. (WJZ) — Authorities say a multi-jurisdictional drag racing initiative led to an Anne Arundel County man being put behind bars.

Maryland State Police and the Baltimore County Police Department teamed up in August to stop illegal street racing in Baltimore County.

Matthew Lee Broseker, 25, was sentenced to 10 days in jail at the Baltimore County Detention Center and fined $1,000 after being found guilty of participating in a speed contest, failing to display a registration card, spinning wheels, and driving an uninsured motor vehicle..

As part of the operation, officers and troopers arrested three impaired drivers, cited two drivers for suspended licenses, and cited two other street racers with multiple citations.

In total, there were 65 traffic stops which led to troopers and officers to issue 97 citations, 33 warnings and 23 safety equipment repair orders.

Authorities were able to find information about two illegal street races, one taking place on I-70.

There was a crowd of what investigators estimated to be 50 to 60 people watching the race, and participants shut down westbound I-70 while the street racing was going on.

