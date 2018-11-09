  • WJZ 13On Air

By Bob Turk
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — After a wet Friday, with most areas seeing from one-half to three-quarters-an-inch of rain, colder air will be the rule this weekend.

Tomorrow, winds will drag chilly air all across the region, and temperatures will struggle to reach the low 40s, but wind chills will be around freezing all day long, despite sunshine.

A freeze warning will be in effect tomorrow night for all areas east and south of the city, as temperatures will drop to the upper 20s to around freezing.

On Sunday, the breeze will be much less, and sunshine will be abundant as well.

Stay warm, and say hello to real late fall, or, early winter!

