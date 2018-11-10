Lansdowne, Baltimore Co. (WJZ) — An elderly woman was killed in an overnight fire that also injured three Baltimore County firefighters.

Fire officials were called to the 3100 block of Aspen Court in Lansdowne around 10:45p.m. last night. As fire crews arrived on scene they found heavy fire showing from a end-of-group townhouse.

When firefighters made entry into the home they heard an explosion they believe may have been an oxygen tank. An elderly woman was rescued from the home but died on scene a short time later.

She has been identified as 69-year old Eleanor Jean Daniels.

Three firefighters suffered minor injuries but were not transported from the scene.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

