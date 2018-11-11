Baltimore, MD (WJZ) — Baltimore City police are investigating after an 84-year old man was shot several times during an apparent robbery attempt.

Police believe the shooting took place around 9:30p.m. on Saturday night in the area of Spaulding and Park Heights in the northwest section of the city.

Investigators say the man suffered gunshot wounds to the stomach and hand.

The victim was immediately taken into surgery and his condition is not known at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact detectives at 410-396-2221 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup.