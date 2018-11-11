By Meg McNamara
Filed Under:Baltimore, Local TV, Meg McNamara Weather Blog

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Brrrrr! After a clear and cold weekend, our work week will stay chilly but not sunny.

Temperatures will run about five to ten degrees cooler than what we consider normal for this time of year, with highs in the low 40s to near 50.

You may catch some blue sky as you head to work Monday morning, but clouds take over by lunch time.

Rain is likely Monday night into Tuesday morning, but thanks to temps staying in the low 40s overnight, we won’t see any winter precipitation.

There is a chance (just a chance) for snowflakes on Thursday depending on when the precipitation arrives.

At this point, it’s too far out to tell, but we’ll keep you posted as we get closer to the day.

