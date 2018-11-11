ANNE ARUNDEL CO., Md. (WJZ) — The death of a 37-year-old man in Anne Arundel County is being investigated as a homicide after he was found dead early Sunday morning.

Police were called out just after 2 a.m. about a shots fired call in the 600 block of Charante Court in Glen Burnie.

Responding officers found an unconscious man lying in the grass.

First responders started treatment, but the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The man, identified as Quenton Alonza Boykin, had injuries that were “consistent with being a homicide,” according to police.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Anne Arundel County Homicide Unit at 410-222-4731. If anyone with information wishes to remain anonymous, they can also contact the Anne Arundel County Police Tip Line 410-222-4700 or Metro Crime Stoppers.

