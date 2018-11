BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Facebook appears to be back after is was down for users worldwide Monday morning.

According to downdetector.com, a spike in reports of Facebook being down just before 1 p.m. EST.

By 1:36 p.m., the website was back up.

The outage has prompted an outpouring of posts on Twitter about the issue:

When Facebook is down and you have to go back to work pic.twitter.com/2ZRRNoEOgz — FacebookDown (@UghFacebookDown) November 12, 2018

The world just got a lot more productive. #facebookdown — Lanny Mixon (@LannyMixon) November 12, 2018

Facebook has not said what caused the outage.

This story is developing.

