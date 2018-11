BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore City firefighters are investigating the cause of a house fire early Monday morning.

The fire broke out in the 1000 block of West 38th Street. Heavy smoke and fire was seen coming out through the second floor windows.

Officials say the fire was nearly out when some sort of explosion occurred inside.

#BCFD responded to an early morning fire 1000Blk of W. 38 Street. Heavy fire & smoke showing from the 2nd floor. The fire was nearly out when some sort of explosion occurred. All 7 occupants were accounted for and no injuries reported. Cause U/I @ChiefNilesRFord @MayorPugh50 pic.twitter.com/ivQuDfGqzu — Baltimore Fire (@BaltimoreFire) November 12, 2018

All seven residents are accounted for and no injuries were reported.

