BALTIMORE (KYW) — Veterans Day honors military veterans and also offers some great deals for those who served in the United States Armed Forces. Some places even offer deals for anybody regardless of whether they served or not.

On Nov. 12:

Chop House – Veterans get 50 percent off any dine-in lunch or dinner entree.

Famous Dave’s – Former and current military personnel will receive a free 2 Meat Salute.

McCormick’s & Sons– A complimentary entree from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Red Lobster – Veterans, active duty military and reservists get a free appetizer or dessert from a select menu.

Firebirds Wood Fired Grill – Active duty military and veterans get a free lunch or dinner entrée.

Entire Month of November:

Enterprise Car Sales – Active duty military members, veterans and their dependents get a Firestone Prepaid Maintenance Package with any used vehicle.

