BALTIMORE (WJZ) — It is the week where we cross the halfway point of November. Our normal daytime high is in the upper 50’s. Much of this week we will be in the mid to low 40’s, with two days in the mid upper 40’s! Let me put this into perspective. The normal day time high on New Year day is 42°. This week we are looking for January-like daytime highs. “The North has opened up” must be the weather headline.

With this cold air in place our friends at Accu-Weather are discussing the chance of some “frozen precip” from central Pennsylvania into New York state. Too close for comfort. That will be discussed more during the mid-week reports.

This morning we had frost area wide. As I walked out the door well before dawn I noticed it on my wife’s car and immediately went into “Marty survival mode.” That is where I wake up every day and think, “it is one day closer to Spring.” #this too shall pass.

MB

