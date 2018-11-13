  • WJZ 13On Air

Filed Under:Crime, DC

WASHINGTON (AP) —DC Police said a dog was shot while trying to save its owner from a robbery.

The Washington Post reports D.C. police say the dog was severely wounded and taken to veterinary hospital. Police say the owner was getting out of his car Friday night when a man approached and robbed him at gunpoint. Police say the dog was in the car and leapt from the vehicle when the robber attempted to flee to a getaway car.

Police say the dog was then shot from someone inside the waiting car. Police say the robber escaped in a dark red sedan. The dog’s current condition is unclear. It’s also unclear what was stolen from the man, whose identity hasn’t been released.

