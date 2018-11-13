HARFORD CO., Md. (WJZ) — A gas leak has forced the evacuation of some homes in Harford County Tuesday morning.

Chopper 13 was over the scene in the 1300 block of Gates Head Dr. in Bel Air.

Authorities say it could take between three and four hours to get it under control.

Gates Head Rd. remains closed and Ipswich Dr. off of Vale Rd is not accessible

Right now there’s no word on what caused the gas leak.

Harford County Public Schools Transportation Office has been notified because this will affect bus routes and access to homes at dismissal.

