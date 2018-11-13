Filed Under:Baltimore, Gas Leak, Local TV

HARFORD CO., Md. (WJZ) — A gas leak has forced the evacuation of some homes in Harford County Tuesday morning.

Chopper 13 was over the scene in the 1300 block of Gates Head Dr. in Bel Air.

Authorities say it could take between three and four hours to get it under control.

Gates Head Rd. remains closed and Ipswich Dr. off of Vale Rd is not accessible

Right now there’s no word on what caused the gas leak.

Harford County Public Schools Transportation Office has been notified because this will affect bus routes and access to homes at dismissal.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s