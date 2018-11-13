BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A Laurel man pleaded guilty on Tuesday to committing five armed robberies in Howard, Anne Arundel, and Prince George’s Counties.

According to his plea agreement, 19-year-old Arthur Prince participated in the robberies of five pharmacies between May 5 and Nov. 29, 2017. Specifically, Prince admitted to robbing:

Howard Pharmacy in Columbia on May 5

Lorven Pharmacy in Laurel on June 19

Pasadena Pharmacy in Pasadena on Aug. 25

Pace Wellness Pharmacy in Pasadena on Aug. 25

Annapolis Professional Pharmacy in Annapolis on Nov. 29

Prince and his unnamed co-conspirator stole as OxyContin, Percocet, and Codeine. The pair would also steal money from the cash register or rob the clerk if they couldn’t find drugs.

Records showed that Prince’s phone was in the immediate area during the time of each robbery and his fingerprints were found on a stolen vehicle used as a getaway car after the Pasadena robberies.

Police also recovered text messages between Prince and his co-conspirator, along with photos of Prince, who is unemployed, handling weapons and holding large amounts of cash.

Prince was arrested after the Annapolis robbery in Odenton, not far from where police found the stolen narcotics. After learning that his girlfriend was scheduled to testify before a federal grand jury, Prince coached his girlfriend regarding her testimony in a recorded jail call.

“You don’t know nothing, nobody OK? Get that through your f***ing skull,” said Prince. “Get that through your melon, OK? Nada.”

Prince faces 25 years in prison for aiding and abetting robbery involving controlled substances, and seven years, to possibly life, in prison for aiding and abetting the brandishing of a firearm during, and in relation to, a crime of violence.

His sentencing is scheduled for April 9, 2019.

