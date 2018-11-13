BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Every day, thousands of emergency responders put their lives on the line to save others. While the rapid response is crucial, several workers have died over the years in the line of duty.

More than 500 people die in traffic crashes every year in Maryland. Dozens of emergency responders have been killed or injured along Maryland roadways.

Back in 2013, it was State Trooper Jacqueline Kline who was assisting on a traffic stop along Route 100 when she was hit by a car.

Her body was thrown into a ditch, leaving her with a brain injury. The driver was in violation of the “Move Over” law.

In 2014, another Maryland state trooper was nearly killed on the side of the road.

The “Move Over” law provides protection for law enforcement and emergency workers, requiring drivers to slow down or move over for flashing lights.

On Tuesday, the Maryland Department of Transportation shed light on the law, even putting on a mock accident to show how much room responders need to do their job.

“My husband was struck and killed while on the side of Route 100, he was a tow truck operator for Ted’s Towing,” said Jenna Schreiber.

The driver who killed Schreiber’s husband was never found.

Since then, the “Move Over” law has become her passion.

“Our children were one and three when he was killed, they’re missing out, that person stole something from us,” Schreiber said.

Tuesday’s event was part of National Traffic Incident Management Awareness Week. Violators of the “Move Over” law that causes deadly or serious accidents could face up to $750 and three points on their license.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook