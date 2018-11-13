BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The U.S. Supreme Court will not take up the case of five Baltimore police officers who claimed they were wrongfully prosecuted for the death of Freddie Gray.

Those officers were seeking to sue City State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby.

The Supreme Court’s decision leaves intact a May decision by a federal appeals court that blocked the officers’ suit on the grounds that prosecutors have immunity from such charges.

