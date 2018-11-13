Filed Under:Baltimore, Baltimore City State's Attorney Marilyn Mosby, Freddie Gray, Local TV, Maryland, Supreme Court, U.S. Supreme Court

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The U.S. Supreme Court will not take up the case of five Baltimore police officers who claimed they were wrongfully prosecuted for the death of Freddie Gray.

Those officers were seeking to sue City State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby.

The Supreme Court’s decision leaves intact a May decision by a federal appeals court that blocked the officers’ suit on the grounds that prosecutors have immunity from such charges.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s