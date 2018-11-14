FREDERICK CO., Md. (WJZ) — An animal cruelty investigation is underway in Frederick County after authorities say they found cattle that were “extremely emaciated and dehydrated.”

The Frederick County Sheriff’s Office began investigating after Animal Control officers received an animal cruelty complaint back on Oct. 8, at a farm in the 3900 block of Lander Rd. in Jefferson.

The animal cruelty complaint was about a dead cow at the farm.

As part of the investigation, veterinarians performed necropsies, and they found that the cattle were “extremely emaciated and dehydrated.”

Additional necropsies are set to be performed as authorities continue their investigation.

