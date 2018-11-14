(WJZ) — Christmas Village is back in Baltimore on November 17 and this time with exciting new surprises.

Each November, West Shore Park is transformed into a traditional indoor and outdoor Christmas Market, with Santa photo sessions, Gingy the Gingerbread Man appearances, wine tastings with Boordy Vineyards, a Bratwurst Eating Contest, a visit from the official Christkind from Nuremburg, Germany and many fun games for children.

However, this year will also include a brand new 65-foot-tall Ferris Wheel with a breathtaking view of Christmas Village and the entire Inner Harbor. A completely new event layout with booths along the Inner Harbor promenade will allow for more space to explore, with HoHo Happy hours featuring open mics on every Thursday and many new tasty food offerings.

A 21-foot-tall Christmas tree will be located next to the Pandora Ice Rink and the official Inner Harbor Tree Lighting Ceremony will take place as part of the Holiday District opening on November 17.

Enjoy live music, concerts, dance performances, children’s choirs, food, drinks and holiday-themed shops this winter season.

For any questions or concerns about schedules, admissions, contacts or themed weekends, visit the website.

Intern Julia McColligan contributed to this report.