BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A water main break was reported in downtown Baltimore.

Chopper 13 was over the scene of the break on Davis and Saratoga streets.

Broken Water Main Leaves Dozens Without Service

Work in progress to turn off water to broken 8 inch main on 300 block Davis Street. Nearby streets seeing minor flooding. pic.twitter.com/eCc8oD4tw3 — BaltimoreDPW (@BaltimoreDPW) November 14, 2018

Saratoga Street is closed between Gilford and Calvert streets.

Saratoga St is closed between Guilford & Calvert Streets, along with the 300 blk of Davis St for a water main break. Please avoid this area due to heavy traffic and delays. @BaltimoreDPW — Baltimore City DOT (@BmoreCityDOT) November 14, 2018

This story is developing. Stay with WJZ for the latest.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook