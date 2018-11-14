BALTIMORE (WJZ) — You’re going to notice a lot of lines on the road on your Wednesday evening commute as crews work to pre-treat the roads ahead of possible winter weather on Thursday.

Maryland is bracing for its first taste of winter weather.

“I just want everybody to be safe, you know,” said faculty maintenance technician Mariques Downes.

The National Weather Service is warning of a rush hour mess Thursday morning.

State Highway Administration trucks are racing to get ahead of the storm.

“Soon as rush hour was over, we started pre-treating,” said Gregg Slater, with the Maryland State Highway Administration. “I suspect when you start driving on some of the interstates you’re going to start seeing those lines.”

Their trucks were filled with 3,000 gallons of brine that will coat 32 West and East in Anne Arundel County.

One of the many highways getting a solid once over before a dusting of snow and glaze of ice blow in.

“The focus is really the 95 corridor and west. That’s where we’re going to see most of the action. Everything on the other side of the 95 corridor is kind of that line. But we’re watching that cold front to be able to adjust any way we need to adjust,” Slater said.

A pre-Thanksgiving event like this is rare.

Those on the front lines are calling this a good dress rehearsal for worse weather to come.

“When you see that mist rain is coming like this, it just makes you aware, just makes sure like everybody’s in place, everybody’s on the same page,” said Downes.

And keeping Marylanders on their toes.

If you’re driving Thursday morning, the State Highway Administration recommends checking things like your wipers, tire pressure, and lights. And give any plows or working trucks lots of room.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook