McLEAN, Va. (AP) — Drivers on the Dulles Toll Road will be paying higher rates in 2019.

The Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority, which operates the road, voted Wednesday to increase rates both at the main plaza and at the road’s various exit ramps, effective Jan. 1.

The toll at the main plaza will go up from $2.50 to $3.25. The toll at the ramps will increase from $1 to $1.50.

That means the maximum one-way toll for standard 2-axle vehicles is increasing by more than 35 percent, from $3.50 to $4.75.

Rates have risen steadily for the past decade. Toll-road revenue is dedicated toward paying a significant portion of the Metro system’s Silver Line extension being built to Dulles International airport.

Back in 2009, a one-way trip cost only $1.25.

