BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Tony Award winning musical “Fiddler On The Roof” has arrived in Baltimore.

The beloved theatrical classic is an uplifting story that kicked off their national tour last month.

WJZ’s Tracey Leong spoke to three of the lead performers, who say this is a classic that truly celebrates love, family, and tradition.

“Fiddler On The Roof” is a timeless story about a father with five daughters who clings to his Jewish traditions and struggles to find common ground with his eldest girls.

“It’s a story that could kind of go into caricature and it’s very real in this production, very pedestrian, human and relatable,” said Natalie Powers, who plays Chava,

Powers, Mel Weyn, and Ruthy Froch play the roles of the older daughters who want to marry for love against their father’s attempt to use a matchmaker.

“Story has happened time and time again to several different groups of people, so if you’re not Jewish or come from a different background, no matter who you are, we really bring the audience in to what it means to be a refugee,” Froch said.

Set in the early 1900s in Russia, it shows a father who must choose between his daughters’ happiness or family customs he’s longing to preserve.

“Think there’s a beautiful message of love and family and appreciating the time you have with your family,” Powers added.

“We all kind of share the same struggles and share the same inner turmoils of balancing life and love, and happiness and spirituality,” Weyn, who plays Tzeitel, said.

Full of iconic songs, it’s a classic musical that is relatable to all generations.

“Fiddler On The Roof” is at the Hippodrome Theatre through Sunday.

