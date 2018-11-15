FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. (WJZ) — Drivers have been urged to stay off the roads until the mix of large flakes and icy rain clears in Maryland’s first big snowfall of the winter, which caused a nightmare on Interstate 70 in Frederick County.

“It’s bad though I mean look at my car, glad I didn’t hit nothing but I’m thankful I made it over here,” said Tyrone Bingom, a driver.

The hazardous conditions made the commute difficult for drivers like Bingom.

“Drive in the snow all the time but when I kind of slid off I was kinda scared I never hit any woods like that before,” Bingom said.

Even with the roads pre-treated, there is still a slushy mix of ice and snow spread across the roads and drivers are being urged to slow down.

“Often you can see the snow but you can’t always see the ice, might just look like a wet pavement that could be ice on the roadway which is even harder to put stop on,” said Corporal Bonneville with Maryland State Police.

Snow plows and emergency crews spent Thursday cleaning up Mother Nature’s mess while drivers patiently proceeded.

“Just driving be cautious and go slow you’ll be fine if not that’s when it causes accidents just like on 700,” said Jim Price, a driver. “Slow and easy we’ll get there eventually,”

But for some, this early blast of winter weather is actually a welcomed sight.

“This is actually unusual and I actually like it to have snow close to Thanksgiving and Christmas for a change,” said driver Janet Parsons.

The snow emergency went into effect around 7:30 a.m., as well as a reminder to drivers, to get chains if they don’t have all weather tires.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook