PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (WJZ) — More than 125 animals were rescued Thursday from an alleged large-scale cruelty situation in Prince George’s County.

The species found on the property included geese, chickens, peafowl, pigs, cattle, goats and rabbits, according to a press release from the Humane Society.

Prince George’s County officials served a search and seizure warrant on the property at around 10 a.m. Thursday morning.

The animals appeared to suffer from neglect and were living in filthy conditions, officials say.

Two veterinarians assessed the animals to have a record of their current condition and identify any animals in need of immediate medical treatment.

Many of the animals were classified as too thin. The animals will be cared for in place during the legal process.

Provisions are being made for their care including upgrades in bedding and housing as well as providing feed.

“As our team worked through the sleet and rain today, it was heartbreaking to see these animals exposed to the elements and appearing to suffer from neglect,” said Emily Hovermale, Maryland state director for the Humane Society of the United States. “We are thankful to Prince George’s County Animal Services Division for helping these animals and for requesting our assistance,”

Rodney Taylor, associate director of Prince George’s County Animal Services Division said they were grateful for the support of the Humane Society.

“We are committed to helping save the lives of all animals in need and encourage anyone that sees an animal in distress to contact our office to investigate,” Taylor said in a release.

