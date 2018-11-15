COLLEGE PARK, Md. (WJZ) — Prince George’s County police are looking for a “peeping tom” suspect in College Park.

Preliminary investigation reveals the first report of a possible “peeping tom” was made on October 2.

Since then, it’s believed the man has been at the home on Hopkins Avenue six more times.

In most cases, police said the suspect was seen peering into the window or a door.

In one case, the suspect walked inside of the home but did not try to speak to or interact with any of the residents before he left.

Police said the residents of the home attend the University of Maryland.

If anyone has any information on his identity or has info that could help detectives, they are urged to call our Regional Investigations Division at 301-699-2601.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook