ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — University of Maryland President Wallace Loh says he told the school’s governing body that “all hell will break loose” if DJ Durkin was retained as head coach of its football team after a player’s death, a prophetic warning that went unheeded.

Loh told a panel of state lawmakers on Thursday that members of the University System of Maryland board of regents asked him on Oct. 26 if he would support Durkin’s reinstatement as coach. Loh said he explained why he couldn’t.

The board’s chairman announced on Oct. 30 that Durkin would keep his job, but a backlash led to Loh firing Durkin a day later.

The House Appropriations Committee held a hearing on the university’s response to the death of 19-year-old Jordan McNair, who collapsed from heat stroke in May.

