BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore is having the wettest year on record, beating a 15-year-old record.

Meteorologist Tim Williams said Thursday’s storm took the total for the year to 63.01 inches at BWI-Thurgood Marshall Airport.

The previous record was set in 2003 with 62.66 inches.

Thursday's storm put us over the top for the all-time wettest year on record. We have hit 63.01" of total precipitation at BWI Thurgood Marshall. The old record was 62.66" set in 2003. With a month and a half to go…we could add another few inches before year's end. #WJZ.com pic.twitter.com/jLMoS8M1vw — Tim Williams WJZ (@TimWilliamsWJZ) November 16, 2018

With several more weeks until the end of the year, Williams thinks we could add a few more inches to the total by year’s end.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook