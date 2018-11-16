ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — The trial for the Capital Gazette shooting suspect has been postponed until June 2019.

It was set to begin in January.

The suspect is accused of killing five Gazette newspaper employees.

The judge is giving the defense more time to explore a plea of not criminally responsible.

The suspect is charged with five counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of Wendi Winters, Robert Hiassen, Gerald Fischman, John McNamara and Rebecca Smith.

