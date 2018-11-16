NEW YORK (AP) – Jennie-O is recalling more than 91,000 pounds of raw turkey in an ongoing salmonella outbreak.

The recall is the first tied to an outbreak the U.S. Department of Agriculture says is widespread. It has resulted in one death and 164 reported illnesses in 35 states.

Regulators did not say how many of those people were exposed to Jennie-O products. They say additional products from other companies could be named as their investigation continues.

(Photo Courtesy: USDA)

The products being recalled include 1-pound packages of raw, ground turkey and were sold nationwide. They had a use-by date of October, but could still be in freezers.

Regulators say the product should be thrown away.

Salmonella in food is estimated to be responsible for 1 million illnesses a year, with symptoms including vomiting and stomach cramps.

