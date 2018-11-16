PASADENA, Md. (WJZ) — Anne Arundel County officials reported that a man was struck by a vehicle and killed early Thursday morning.

The fire department said it responded to a report of a pedestrian struck in the 8500 block of Fort Smallwood Road, near Rugby Road around 5:30 a.m.

The driver remained at the scene.

The victim was estimated to be in his early 60s and was transported to the R Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center with critical, life-threatening injuries. Anne Arundel County Police announced that the victim died as a result of his injuries.

