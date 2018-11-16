BALTIMORE (WJZ) — As M&T Stadium is about to enter its 21st year, Ravens are boosting the fan experience.

Friday, they unveiled new escalators to make it easier to reach the upper levels. Fans have been asking for escalators for a long time, and now they are completed and ready to use for this Sunday’s game.

“As I ease into middle-age I’ve been hoping for escalators,” said John Harris, a season ticket holder.

Harris has been a season ticket holder on the 500 level since the stadium opened in 1998.

“Bit of a trudge to get to the upper level, the elevator line is too long before the game, so it’s walking up all the ramps,” Harris said.

The Ravens showed off their new escalators on the stadium’s southeast corner, a total of five pairs that can transport up to the 9,000 fans an hour.

Getting to the upper level with the escalators now only takes about two minutes, compared to the ramps which were more difficult to use and took an average of 10 minutes.

The upper levels seat about 28,000 visitors.

“Really cuts your time a lot and it makes it easier to get in and out of the stadium and your seats,” said Roy Sommerhof with Ravens Stadium Operations.

The latest amenity is part of a three-year project. During phase one, the Ravens added two giant 4-K video boards so fans can catch highlights and stats. For phase two they added a new sound system and increased their Wi-Fi network’s capability.

“We’ve done a lot of things over the years, in the last three years, the Ravens are spending $120 to improve the stadium,” Sommerhof said.

Escalators on the north side will be completed next year.

