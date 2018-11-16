BALTIMORE (WJZ) — It may have stopped snowing, but hazardous conditions remain as snow and ice begin to melt throughout Maryland.

RELATED: List Of All School Closings And Delays

Maryland State Police reported they attended to over 300 weather-related accidents Thursday.

Baltimore County tweeted out that they have crews working to treat and clear the roads as their schools open two hours late Friday. Some areas of the county received over 5 inches.

With some areas of Baltimore County receiving 5+ inches of snow; our DPW crews are continuing to work to clear and treat roadways, where and as needed. (Photo taken in northern Baltimore County) ^CS pic.twitter.com/OVfvq3KrQo — Baltimore County (@BaltCoGov) November 16, 2018

Frederick County schools will also open two hours late. Multiple accidents occurred in the area Thursday as a result of the snow.

UPDATE – Frederick County – Eastbound left lane closure due to overturned firetruck I-70 E/W at MP 42. #MDOTNews #MdTraffic MM pic.twitter.com/nMJe7aMn6g — MD State Highway Adm (@MDSHA) November 15, 2018

Drivers were urged to stay off the roads until the snow and icy rain cleared. Cars swerved into trees, a firetruck toppled over, and a tractor trailer smashed into a guardrail.

UPDATE – Frederick County – Jack-knifed tractor trailer closes US 340 WB past US 15 split. #MDOTNews #MdTraffic MM pic.twitter.com/rU38r7uVxI — MD State Highway Adm (@MDSHA) November 15, 2018

RELATED: First Snowfall Brings Accidents, Delays In Frederick County

WJZ’s Marty Bass said Friday’s forecast is windy and cloudy as the storm moves out of the area. Temperatures will be in the mid 40s.

#MDWX Look how close that storm still is. Quite breezy/windy now because of that nearby Low. pic.twitter.com/kVRjeuslen — Marty Bass WJZ (@MartyBassWJZ) November 16, 2018

The weekend outlook is fairing much better. It should be sunny but cold.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook