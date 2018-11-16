WJZ WEATHERSchools Delay, Close, As Area Is Hit With Measurable Snow
  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    07:00 AMCBS This Morning
    09:00 AMMaury
    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMWJZ News @ Noon
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Maryland Weather, School Delays

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — It may have stopped snowing, but hazardous conditions remain as snow and ice begin to melt throughout Maryland.

RELATED: List Of All School Closings And Delays

Maryland State Police reported they attended to over 300 weather-related accidents Thursday.

Baltimore County tweeted out that they have crews working to treat and clear the roads as their schools open two hours late Friday. Some areas of the county received over 5 inches.

Frederick County schools will also open two hours late. Multiple accidents occurred in the area Thursday as a result of the snow.

Drivers were urged to stay off the roads until the snow and icy rain cleared. Cars swerved into trees, a firetruck toppled over, and a tractor trailer smashed into a guardrail.

RELATED: First Snowfall Brings Accidents, Delays In Frederick County

WJZ’s Marty Bass said Friday’s forecast is windy and cloudy as the storm moves out of the area. Temperatures will be in the mid 40s.

The weekend outlook is fairing much better. It should be sunny but cold.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s