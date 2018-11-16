BALTIMORE (WJZ) — It may have stopped snowing, but hazardous conditions remain as snow and ice begin to melt throughout Maryland.
RELATED: List Of All School Closings And Delays
Maryland State Police reported they attended to over 300 weather-related accidents Thursday.
Baltimore County tweeted out that they have crews working to treat and clear the roads as their schools open two hours late Friday. Some areas of the county received over 5 inches.
Frederick County schools will also open two hours late. Multiple accidents occurred in the area Thursday as a result of the snow.
Drivers were urged to stay off the roads until the snow and icy rain cleared. Cars swerved into trees, a firetruck toppled over, and a tractor trailer smashed into a guardrail.
RELATED: First Snowfall Brings Accidents, Delays In Frederick County
WJZ’s Marty Bass said Friday’s forecast is windy and cloudy as the storm moves out of the area. Temperatures will be in the mid 40s.
The weekend outlook is fairing much better. It should be sunny but cold.
Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook