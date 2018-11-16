GLEN BURNIE, Md. (WJZ) — A woman reported she was raped by a taxi driver in Glen Burnie Tuesday morning.

According to Anne Arundel County Police, the victim told police she called and ordered a taxi Tuesday.

While she was in the car, the driver turned onto a secluded road in the area of McGivney Way near Baltimore Annapolis Boulevard.

There he allegedly forced sex acts on her and then dropped her off at her destination. She immediately called police.

The woman was taken to an area hospital for treatment and a rape kit.

Investigators then called the local taxi company and said the operator description of the driver was the same as the victim’s.

Within hours, officers saw the suspect driving on Crain Highway near Sixth Avenue.

38-year-old Robert Peter Johnson, of the 700 block of Wimmer Road in Glen Burnie was taken into custody without incident.

Johnson was an independent contractor for a local cab company.

Police took his cab into custody after a search warrant was issued.

Johnson was charged with second-degree rape, attempted second-degree rape and second-degree assault.

Anne Arundel County Police Department is urging any other victims or anyone with information on this incident to contact the Anne Arundel County Sex Offense Unit at 410-222-4732. One can also remain anonymous by calling the Anne Arundel County Tip Line 410-222-4700 or Metro Crime Stoppers.

