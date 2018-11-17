Filed Under:Embezzlement, Gambling, Montgomery County, Peter Bang

ROCKVILLE, Md. (AP) — A former top economic development official in Maryland has pleaded guilty to stealing millions of dollars from the public.

Peter Bang pleaded guilty to federal and state charges Friday.

Bang was a top official in Montgomery County’s economic development department.

He admitted to embezzling $6.7 million in funds meant to spur the local economy and instead used the money to feed his gambling addiction.

Prosecutors said Bang visited casinos in Las Vegas, Delaware and West Virginia.

He is set to be sentenced in February.

