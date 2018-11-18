BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Heisman trophy winner Lamar Jackson will start for the Ravens today as Joe Flacco is out with an injury.

The rookie first-round pick is set to replace Flacco in Sunday’s game against divisional rivals, the Cincinnati Bengals.

Another former first-round pick, Robert Griffin III is also expected to play in today’s game.

Flacco is currently suffering from a hip injury that is keeping him from playing in today’s game and may cause him to miss more than just today’s game.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook