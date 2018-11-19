BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 5-year-old girl was taken to a local hospital after being shot in west Baltimore Monday evening.

Police say they received a call for a walk-in shooting victim at Shock Trauma just after 6:20 p.m.

Responding officers found the victim was a 5-year-old girl, and had been shot in the groin.

Investigators say the shooting happened in the 1000 block McKean Ave.

Nearby residents heard gunshots, and when someone looked outside, they saw the 5-year-old victim had been shot.

The person who saw her picked her up and drove her to Shock Trauma.

No further details have been released at this time, as this is an ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at (410) 396-2221 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup.

